Ministry of Education says re-opening of six schools delayed due to ongoing maintenance and repair works

Six schools did not re-open today, as the Ministry of Education takes steps to ensure that these institutions are ready to accommodate students and staff.

A release from the Ministry of Education says as the 2026–2027 academic year commences, the vast majority of primary, secondary and technical-vocational institutions across the country welcomed staff and students back today.

The Ministry said an extensive programme of repair and maintenance work was undertaken during the July-August school break, to ensure that most Schools were ready for the new academic year.

It however noted that additional maintenance works are being completed at six institutions, and adjusted re-opening arrangements have been applied for these schools.

The Ministry said these measures were taken to ensure that the affected facilities are appropriately prepared for the safe return of staff and students.

As a result, four schools will re-open on Wednesday September 9th –

Brighton Methodist; Calder Government; Buccament Bay Secondary and Emmanuel High Mesopotamia.

And Monday 14th September will see the re-opening of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School and the Langley Park Govt School.

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