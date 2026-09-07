The prefabricated houses being provided by the Government are intended to support persons who were displaced by Hurricane Beryl.

The clarification came from Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Hon. Andrew John

Minister John said the prefabricated homes are not intended for persons who were not displaced or for permanent Public Servants.

Minister John said other Vincentians who need help to own a home are not being left behind.

He said the Government will continue to help, through the housing programmes and low-income housing developments available across the country.

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