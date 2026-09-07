As the new school year begins today, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to motorists, especially in Kingstown, to use the nation’s roads wisely, to safeguard children using the roads.

This appeal was made by Corporal Kymon Hall of the Police Traffic Department, during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Corporal Hall urged motorists to drive cautiously.

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