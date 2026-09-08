Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson kicked off the 2026-2027 academic year by touring educational institutions in his constituency on Monday.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Minister Jackson said he toured five schools to welcome students and staff back to the classrooms.

The Minister said he was overwhelmed with the reception received at the schools.

Minister Jackson is calling for greater coordination from all stakeholders towards the further development of the education sector.

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