Authorities step up efforts to eradicate Giant African Snail

Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are stepping up efforts to eradicate the Giant African Snail, as the invasive pest continues to pose a threat to the Agriculture sector.

Containment efforts include surveillance, collection and other measures aimed at preventing the pest from establishing itself in new areas.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Head of Research and Development within the Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Raffique Bailey said the Ministry is working to contain the snail within the affected areas, as part of a broader strategy to limit its spread.

Dr. Bailey encouraged persons moving in and out of infected areas to take the necessary precautions to prevent further spread.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related