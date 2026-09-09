Authorities step up efforts to eradicate Giant African Snail

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Police Traffic Department urges motorists to be cautious on the roads as schools reopen

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Z Jack September 9, 2026
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Ministry of Education reports 78.63% of 2026 CSEC subject entries earned Grades 1 to 3

Z Jack September 9, 2026
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Seven schools in SVG recorded 80 percent or higher pass rates for CSEC Exams

Z Jack September 9, 2026

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