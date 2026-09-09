Police Traffic Department urges motorists to be cautious on the roads as schools reopen

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to motorists to slow down and exercise caution when travelling in areas where school children may be present.

The appeal was made by Police Constable Thelia Jackson during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Constable Jackson said motorists should be extra cautious in school zones and residential areas, as the new school year commences this week.

Constable Jackson also reminded Motorists to obey the speed limits to ensure that there are no accidents and other traffic-related issues.

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