Ministry of Education reports 78.63% of 2026 CSEC subject entries earned Grades 1 to 3

The Ministry of Education says 78.63% of the subject entries for this year’s CSEC Exams, were awarded passing Grades of 1-3

The Ministry says there were 1996 registered candidates, comprising 1542 school candidates and 454 private candidates.

There were entries from 28 Secondary Schools in 31 subject areas, with the largest number of entries in the subject areas of English-A, Mathematics, Social Studies and Electronic Document Preparation and Management.

The subjects with the lowest number of entries were: Religious Education, Music and Additional Mathematics.

According to the Ministry, 20 to 60-percent of the passes were at Grade-One level; 40.11-percent at Grade 11 and 39.28-percent at Grade 3.

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