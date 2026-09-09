Seven schools in SVG recorded 80 percent or higher pass rates for CSEC Exams

The updated preliminary results for the May-June 2026 CSEC examinations, released by the Ministry of Education, indicate that seven schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines achieved pass rates of 80-percent or higher.

According to the Ministry, the Girls High School topped the list with a pass rate of 97.39-percent, followed by the St. Vincent Grammer School with 96.75-percent; the St. Martin’s Secondary School with 96.73-percent; and the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown with 90.63-percent.

The Thomas Saunders Secondary School achieved a pass rate of 89.66-percent, while the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua achieved an 86.06-percent pass rate and the Bishop’s College Kingstown 84.31-percent.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education said the updated preliminary May-June 2026 CSEC results also show 16 schools securing pass rates between 60-percent and 80-percent

The Ministry said while several schools recorded improved pass rates, two institutions showed significant improvements this year.

The Petit Bordel Secondary School surged from a 54.31-percent pass rate in 2025 to 72.50-percent in 2026, representing an 18.19-percent increase.

And the George Stephens Senior Secondary School jumped from a 53.90-percent pass rate in 2025 to 66.25-percent in 2026 – representing a 12.35-percent increase

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