The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has confirmed that Garvet Sam who was struck by a motor vehicle yesterday morning in the Arnos Vale community, succumbed to his injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

This was disclosed by Police Constable, Rick Hunte during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Constable Hunte said investigations are continuing into the matter.

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