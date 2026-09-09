Legitimate farmers encouraged to secure a Farmer’s Identification Card

Legitimate Farmers are being encouraged by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation to secure a Farmer’s Identification Card.

The encouragement came from Agriculture Minister, Hon. Israel Bruce, during NBC’s On the Beat Programme.

Minister Bruce explained how legitimate Farmers can obtain a Farmer’s ID.

Minister Bruce also outlined what is needed, in order to satisfy the requirements of the Farmer’s Support Company (FSC).

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