2026 Agriculture and Fisheries Census to strengthen planning for Fisheries Sector

The 2026 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries is expected to provide valuable data to guide the development of the Fisheries Sector.

Enumerators are currently in the field collecting information from Farmers and Fishers, with field activities continuing through October 30th.

Senior Fisheries Assistant, Shermine Glynn-Johnson said the information gathered will provide the basis for more effective planning in relation to the Fisheries sector.

Mrs. Glynn-Johnson said the Enumerators will be asking simple questions, in an informal environment.

The Agriculture and Fisheries Census is being implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with funding from the World Bank.

This census collects vital information about farms and fisheries including land use, crops, livestock, and fishing practices.

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