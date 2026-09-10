Vincentians assured complaints against police officers are being taken seriously

Vincentians have been assured that complaints made against Police Officers are taken seriously by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

This assurance has come from Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Junior Simmons.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, API, ACP Simmons disclosed that reports made by civilians against Police Officers can be addressed in a number of ways.

He explained that the Police Force has established procedures to ensure that every complaint is handled appropriately and fairly.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police noted that mediation is one of the approaches used by the Police Force to resolve certain issues.

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