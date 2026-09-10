SVG hosts first National Workshop on Biological Weapons Convention implementation

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has hosted the country’s first national workshop on the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention.

The event was held in collaboration with the Implementation Support Unit of the Biological Weapons Convention in the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs.

The Ministry of Health said the workshop represented another important step towards strengthening national health security, biosafety and biosecurity.

A release from the Ministry says more than 30 participants, including representatives from national institutions, explored the Convention’s key provisions, laboratory bio-risk management and opportunities for international co-operation and assistance.

Participants were also trained to support the preparation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ first Confidence-Building Measures report.

The programme included practical exercises and visits to the Molecular and Clinical Laboratories at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The workshop was supported financially by the United States of America.

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