Government seeking solutions to protect students and teachers from extreme heat

Minister responsible for Climate Resilience, Hon Conroy Huggins says the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is looking at solutions that will protect students and teachers from extreme heat that is currently being experienced.

Minister Huggins, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward, gave the commitment during his remarks at a Service at the Barrouallie Government School.

He said efforts are being made by the Government to ensure that students and teachers function in a safe environment.

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