The Ministry of Agriculture is collaborating with the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) to conduct an evaluation of the development of five varieties of carrots in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Agriculture says the exercise represents a strategic effort to reduce the national food import bill while creating higher profitability for rural communities.

Speaking at the presentation of one of the demonstration plots, Senior Agricultural Officer Philbert Gould said the initiative is a step towards national food security.

The initiative is a component of a European Union Funded project, implemented by the International Trade Center (ITC).

The presentation was held on September 3, in the Majorca Mountain.

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