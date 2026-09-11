The International Trade Center, says its role in the implementation of the Carrot Trial is to guarantee market access and to continue advancing initiatives aimed at strengthening food security.

That’s according to ICT Project Co-ordinator for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cindy Cathy-Eugene, who delivered remarks during the presentation in the Majorca Mountain.

The ITC provides tailored solutions and supports smallholder farmers, to ensure their livelihoods and food security.

It also works to enhance the international competitiveness of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in agriculture, helping them navigate challenges such as digital disruption and climate change.

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