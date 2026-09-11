Government retains communications strategist to serve as Chief Government Communications Executive

Communications Strategist Tedra Kirby has been retained by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to serve as Chief Government Communications Executive in the Ministry of Information.

A release from the Agency for Public Information, API, says Ms. Kirby brings more than 15 years of experience in strategic communications, corporate communications, broadcasting and media engagement to the role.

For the past three years, she served as Network Communications Manager at the British High Commission in Bridgetown, with responsibility for communications across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Her work included leading the development and implementation of communications strategies, major public information campaigns and regional media engagement.

In her new capacity, Ms. Kirby will support the strengthening and modernisation of the Government’s communications framework, with emphasis on proactive public information, digital and multi-media content, media engagement and improved co-ordination across Government Ministries and Agencies.

Miss Kirby, a native of Barrouallie, is a 2018 Chevening scholar and holds a Master of Arts in Corporate Communications, Marketing and Public Relations, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (Secondary – Teaching of English), a Professional Development Certificate in Digital Marketing, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and History.

Her engagement forms part of efforts by the Ministry of Information to develop a more co-ordinated, responsive and contemporary Government communications system, capable of meeting the changing ways in which the public accesses and engages with information.

Ms. Kirby said she welcomes the opportunity to contribute to this new phase of Government communications.

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