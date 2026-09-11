The distinction between Murder and Manslaughter has been clarified by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, as the organization continues with its public education campaign.

Head of the Police Public Relations Department, Sergeant Edson Smith said Homicide is the broad term used when one person causes the death of another person.

Sergeant Smith explained that Homicide describes what occurred, but does not automatically determine that a crime was committed.

Sergeant Smith also outlined the difference between voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

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