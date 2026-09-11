Vincentians are being advised to take the necessary precautions for reduced quality and visibility due to Sahara dust haze.

A plume of Sahara dust haze is currently crossing the islands and is forecast to increase intensity today.

Speaking with NBC News, Health Promotions Officer Max Horne said the Ministry of Health has noticed an increase in respiratory illnesses.

Mr. Horne is encouraging person’s particularly vulnerable groups to protect themselves and contact the relevant authorities for assistance.

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