Agriculture Minister says improved road access is vital to sustainable agriculture

Minister of Agriculture Hon Israel Bruce says improved road access is crucial to sustainable agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Bruce made the point, during a visit to the Tibaru area in Greiggs, where he was joined by representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), and Quantome Inc.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information (API), Minister Bruce emphasized the importance of reliable road access for farmers and agricultural development.

Meanwhile, Keynnie Moronix Sutherland, Extension Officer for District 6 North highlighted the challenges which Farmers face in that district.

The BNTF has allocated funding for the rehabilitation of the road network in the community and is pursuing additional resources to get the project underway.

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