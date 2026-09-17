SVG observes World Ozone Day with special focus on protecting the Ozone layer and Promoting sustainable cooling

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined the global community on Wednesday in observing World Ozone Day, with national activities highlighting the importance of protecting the Ozone Layer and promoting sustainable cooling practices.

The day was observed with the theme Global Action for a Cooler Planet, marking 10 years of sustainable cooling under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

As part of the observance, a training workshop is being held to strengthen the capacity of Customs Officers to monitor and control the importation and trade of ozone‑depleting substances and hydro-fluoro-carbons.

Speaking with NBC News, Director of the Sustainable Development Unit and National Ozone Officer, Janiele Miller explained what the event entails.

Miss Miller said they are hoping the training will result in increased vigilance at the Port.

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