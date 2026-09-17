Mustique Charitable Foundation awards bursaries to three UWI Global Campus Students

The Mustique Charitable Foundation is continuing to support Vincentian students pursuing students at the UWI Global Campus.

The Foundation officially handed over bursaries to three students, during a special ceremony held on September 11th at the UWI Global Campus.

Delivering remarks at the event, Project Director of the Mustique Charitable Foundation, Natalia Gill, provided information on each of the recipients.

The Mustique Charitable Foundation is a philanthropic entity which supports social development initiatives in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the mission to improve opportunities for children, youth, and vulnerable adults in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

It focuses on Literacy and Education, Medical Outreach and Pediatric Care, Community Resilience and Poverty Alleviation.

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