NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 17th September,2026

The St. Vincent Grammar School will be hosting a week of activities to commemorate its 118th anniversary.

As part of activities to celebrate its anniversary the School will be hosting the WE CAN Donation Drive.

The activities will be held from September 20th to the 25th with the theme: Per Aspera Ad Astra: Strengthening Partnerships For Continued Success

Johnny Straker tells us more in today’s special report.

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