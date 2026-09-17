SVG gains International Recognition with six 2026 Wanderlust Travel Award Nominations

St Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to gain international recognition, following on the heels of its nine nominations in the 2026 World Travel Awards.

The SVG Tourism Authority says this country is featured in the 2026 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been shortlisted in the category of Most Desirable Island Country, and has been nominated in five other categories.

These are: Most Desirable Country for Culture & Heritage, Nature & Wildlife, Adventure, Gastronomy, and Sustainability.

The Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards are given annually by Wanderlust, the UK’s longest‑running travel magazine.

The awards are given to celebrate the best destinations, tour operators, airlines, and travel brands worldwide, with winners chosen entirely by public vote from Wanderlust readers.

Vincentians are being urged to show their support by voting for , St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Voting closes on October 27th.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related