Police emphasize importance of proper reporting for effective policing and public safety

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is emphasizing the importance of proper reporting as a critical part of effective policing and public safety.

Corporal Zelina Da Silva, attached to the Telecommunications Department, highlighted the issue while speaking on NBC Radio’s On The Beat programme.

Speaking on the topic Report It Right: Helping the Police Help You Corporal Da Silva explained that proper reporting of an incident can make a significant difference in how quickly and effectively the Police Force is able to respond.

Corporal Da Silva outlined the differences between the various emergency contact numbers.

And Corporal Da Silva explained that using social media for reporting is not the best option.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related