Government of SVG strengthens ties with Garifuna diaspora in New York

The Government of S. Vincent and the Grenadines held a meeting with a Garifuna Delegation on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the Consul General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America, Roland Matthews, presented a painting created by Vincentian artist, Calvert Jones, to the Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations, Her Excellency Janine Felson-Coye.

The painting of Joseph Chatoyer’s daughter reflected the history, heritage and enduring story of the Garifuna people.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, the Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening the involvement of the Vincentian diaspora in national development.

Minister Bramble noted that the Garifuna community holds a special and valued place within the Vincentian community and highlighted the Government’s intention to deepen relations with Garifuna organisations in the New York diaspora.

He said the Garifuna community is a very special and valued community, and the Government has demonstrated its intention to work very closely with them through the meeting with representatives of the Garifuna organisations here in the New York diaspora.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related