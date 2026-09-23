SVG marks World Alzheimer’s Day with a call for early diagnosis and greater understanding of the disease

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined the global community in observing World Alzheimer’s Day 2026, on Monday September 21st.

This year, the day was observed locally with renewed emphasis on the importance of early diagnosis, greater public awareness, and support for persons living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Co-ordinator of the Home Help Programme, Glendeena Timm, made an appeal for patience and understanding for persons suffering from Alzheimer’s.

This year’s activities to mark World Alzheimer’s Day included a Community Health Fair, transportation for patients to attend medical check-ups, grooming sessions through the MOVE Programme, and a reading session for children at the Kingstown Public Library.

The day was observed with the theme: The Earlier You Know, The More You Can Do: A Dementia Diagnosis Matters.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related