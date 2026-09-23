Ministry of Education and MR16 partnering to provide targeted financial support to twenty seven schools accross SVG

Twenty‑seven schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now benefiting from targeted financial support, made possible through a partnership between MRI6 and the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information.

Of the twenty‑seven schools receiving support, fifteen will benefit from allocations of five thousand, five thousand five hundred, and six thousand dollars respectively. In addition, twelve schools will each receive four thousand dollars to procure essential teaching, learning, and school‑support materials.

MRI6 representative Keith Boyea said the organization which was established in 2009 initially focused on medical support, but has since expanded its charitable assistance to education.

Meanwhile, Principal of the North Union Secondary School, Sherene Wilkinson, said the assistance will help provide additional resources for students, particularly those facing financial challenges.

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