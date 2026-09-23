VINLEC Engineer explains differences between former Electro Mechanical Meters and New Smart Meters

Senior Transmission and Distribution Engineer at the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC), Stanley Harris has explained the difference between the former Electro Mechanical Meters which VINLEC used previously and the new Digital Smart Meters

He provided the explanation on Tuesday, as VINLEC hosted a Media Information Session dubbed: From the Meter to the Bill.

Mr. Harris gave the assurance that the new Smart Meters are accurate.

Tuesday’s session was intended to provide media practitioners with clear, factual information on VINLEC’s metering and billing processes, particularly in the context of the Company’s ongoing Smart Meter Project.

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