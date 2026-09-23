St. Vincent and the Grenadines is today joining the global Community in observing International Day of Sign Languages with the theme, “Declaring deaf people’s human rights.”

Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Labour and Local Government, Hon. Laverne Gibson Velox, says this year’s theme is a reminder that the rights of deaf persons are not favors to be granted, but fundamental human rights which must be respected, protected, and upheld.

Minister Velox said she is encouraged that two hearing‑impaired children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are preparing to sit the 2027 CPEA exams.

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