St. Vincent and the Grenadines is participating in the 24th Ministerial Seminar being held as part of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union’s (CTU) ICT Week 2026 in French Guiana.

Minister of Education Hon. Phillip Jackson, joins regional counterparts, ICT regulators, technical experts and private‑sector partners for discussions on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, digital inclusion, and emerging technologies shaping the future of Caribbean development.

Speaking at a Roundtable High Level discussion on the topic Data Governance and Digital Police Leadership Minister Jackson highlighted the need for evaluation frameworks to guide the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence across various sectors.

Minister Jackson stressed that the CTU has a critical role in guiding and regulating the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson.

The Ministerial Seminar, one of the flagship events of ICT Week, provides a strategic platform for Ministers responsible for technology, education, and innovation to examine new digital trends and strengthen policy coordination across small island developing states.

The 2026 edition marks the first time CTU’s ICT Week is being hosted in French territory, underscoring the Union’s expanding regional partnerships.

The 24th Caribbean Ministerial Strategic ICT Seminar is held with the theme “Advancing Resilience, Inclusion, Innovation and Cybersecurity in Caribbean Digital Development and is expected to conclude on Thursday September 24.

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