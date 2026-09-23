Vincentians in the Diaspora have been encouraged to consider the opportunities available for investment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The appeal came from Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday, as he addressed Vincentians during a Diaspora Outreach event, hosted by Invest SVG in New York last Saturday.

The event was held as part of the Agency’s Home Is Where The Heart Is programme, which is aimed at strengthening efforts to attract investment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Vincentians living overseas.

The Prime Minister urged Vincentians in New York to grasp the opportunities which are available.

Last weekend’s Forum in New York was held at the Marriott Hotel at the Brooklyn Bridge, and was the fourth in a series of Outreach events hosted by Invest SVG

Invest SVG has already hosted Diaspora Outreach events in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the British Virgin Islands.

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