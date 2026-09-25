Minister Bramble underscores the importance of translating commitments into action during the CARICOM-India Ministerial Meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Fitzgerald Bramble underscored the importance of translating commitments into action during the CARICOM-India Ministerial Meeting.

The meeting was held on Wednesday September 23rd on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Minister Bramble re-affirmed the value of the longstanding partnership between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Republic of India.

Minister Bramble said CARICOM recognises the important contribution that this partnership makes towards advancing the development agenda.

However, he said at the same time, there is a need to place greater emphasis on implementation, to ensure that the commitments and initiatives agreed upon translate into tangible outcomes for citizens

The CARICOM–India Ministerial Meeting served as a high-level diplomatic forum bringing together Foreign Ministers of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Republic of India to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and to strengthen co-operation between the two regions.

Discussions during the meeting focused on key areas of cooperation, including agriculture and food security, digital governance, climate resilience, support from the CARICOM Secretariat, and feedback on programmes and initiatives supported by India.

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