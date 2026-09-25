Prime Minister Friday to deliver Inaugural UN General Assembly address today

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday will present his inaugural address to the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York today.

The Agency for Public Information, API says the Prime Minister’s address is scheduled to be presented at about three this afternoon.

The API says the presentation provides an important opportunity for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to share its perspectives, priorities and vision with the international community.

During the week, the Prime Minister’s speaking engagements at the United Nations included the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Leaders Meeting on Wednesday, where St. Vincent and the Grenadines became a member of the CVF

Prime Minister Friday also spoke at the High-Level Event on Climate Action and the Just Transition on Wednesday; and the High-Level Plenary Meeting to Address the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise on Thursday.

This afternoon’s address will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

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