SVG Tourism Authority to launch LENS Programme to showcase authentic local perspectives

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority says it will be seeking to ensure that it offers an authentic version of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the LENS Programme, which will be launched here this afternoon.

LENS – which stands for Local Eyes Narrating SVG – is an initiative which invites local photographers and videographers to share and monetize their original images and videos of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Shafia London said the Authority is looking for fresh perspectives, untold stories and unforgettable moments.

The LENS Initiative will be officially launched this afternoon at the NIS Conference Room at 4pm. Interested creatives are invited to attend and discuss details of the programme.

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