Minister Jackson elected to serve as Caribbean Telecommunications Union Vice-President

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been elected to serve as Vice President of the Council of Ministers of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU).

The election was held during the 32nd General Conference of Ministers which was held on Wednesday 23rd September in French Guiana as part of CTU ICT Week 2026.

Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson was among delegates who attended the 24th Ministerial Seminar being held as part of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union CTU’s ICT Week in French Guiana.

In a statement, Minister Jackson said he is humbled by the decision and is committed to serving.

Minister Jackson said he looks forward to working along with the Hon. Konris Maynard, St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Domestic Transport, Information, Communication and Technology, who has assumed Presidency of the CTU.

The 24th Caribbean Ministerial Strategic ICT Seminar concluded yesterday and was held with the theme “Advancing Resilience, Inclusion, Innovation and Cybersecurity in Caribbean Digital Development

The General Conference of Ministers is the CTU’s highest decision-making body, bringing together Ministers responsible for telecommunications, information and communications technology and digital development from across the Union’s Member States to establish strategic direction and advance shared regional priorities.

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