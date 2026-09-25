Prime Minister Friday meets with Honduran President, highlights shared Garifuna Heritage

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday, met with the President of the Republic of Honduras, His Excellency Nasry Juan Asfura Zablah, during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said the leaders reflected on the longstanding relationship between their countries, with particular emphasis on their shared Garifuna heritage.

Prime Minister Friday highlighted Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the ancestral homeland of the Garifuna people, and recalled the large Honduran delegation that visited for National Heroes Day on 14 March 2026.

The leaders also exchanged perspectives on governance and development, including community development, access to essential services and the shared challenges faced by their countries.

They discussed the value of continued dialogue and exchanging experiences and best practices in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Honduras, grounded in shared history, cultural ties and the enduring connections between their peoples.

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