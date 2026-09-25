The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a statement in relation to comments which it said have been circulating on social media.

The statement said the comments are suggesting that Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday and the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines delegation remained in the United Nations General Assembly Hall during the address delivered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while other delegations walked out in protest.

The statement said, for clarity, the Prime Minister and the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines delegation were not in the General Assembly Hall during that address.

It said, at the time, members of the delegation were at the Permanent Mission of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, while Prime Minister Friday and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble were engaged in meetings elsewhere.

The statement stressed that any suggestion that the Prime Minister or the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines delegation remained in the Hall during the address is therefore incorrect.

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