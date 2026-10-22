Captain Hugh Nathaniel Mulzac was honoured yesterday for his contribution to St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a Remembrance Service in Union Island.

Captain Mulzac was a Vincentian national, who became the first black man to have gained a Shipping Masters Certificate in the United States. He also captained the SS Brooker T Washington during the Second World War.

The Department of Culture hosted the event at the Hugh Mulzac Square in Union Island, as part of activities to observe the country’s 47th Anniversary of Independence.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Cultural Research Officer in the Department of Culture, Rawdica Stephen said Hugh Mulzac’s life and accomplishments represent an important part of the Vincentian story.

Miss Stephen encouraged the residents of Union Island to continue to preserve the stories that make their community unique.

The Remembrance Service also featured cultural performances from the Imani Cultural Group; the Stephanie Browne Primary school, and Mark Simmons.

There was also a moment of silence and the lighting of a candle and laying of a wreath by Rosalind Mulzac, Niece of Captain Hugh Mulzac.

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