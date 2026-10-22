As St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates its 47th anniversary of Independence, Minister of Community Empowerment and National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John is calling on Vincentians to work together to build the nation

Speaking on Radio recently, Minister John said the Independence Anniversary is an historic milestone in the life of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Minister is also encouraging nationals to be patriotic, noting that the success of the anniversary celebration should be measured by nationwide participation.

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