Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday has paid tribute to the late Slinger Fransisco, also known as the Mighty Sparrow.

Extending condolences in Parliament this morning, Prime Minister Friday described the Mighty Sparrow as one of the most influential cultural figures in the region.

Dr. Friday said Sparrow will be remembered as being one of the Caribbean’s most treasured cultural legends.

Minister of Culture and Creative Industries, Hon. Kashacka Cupid also paid tribute to the Mighty Sparrow, noting that he would be remembered for the extraordinary contribution he made to Music in the Caribbean.

The Mighty Sparrow died on September 27, in New York at the age of 91.

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