Motorists and other Consumers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will benefit from a decrease in the price of gasoline with effect from Monday October 26, 2026.

The adjustment in the prices was announced by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday in Parliament this morning.

Dr. Friday said the Government is continuing to implement measures to cushion the impact of rising global fuel prices.

Prime Minister Friday however noted that there will be a slight increase in prices for diesel.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related