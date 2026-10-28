Prime Minister Friday announces establishment of crime fighting task force
Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has announced the establishment of a taskforce to address the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
In his maiden Independence Day Address, Prime Minister Friday said the Government is addressing gun related crimes head on.
Prime Minister Friday said the Government is working to ensure that the networks are stronger, to target violent crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines
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