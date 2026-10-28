The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority unveiled the destination’s new tourism brand identity at the Independence Rally on Tuesday October 27.

A release from the Tourism Authority says the new identity celebrates the volcanic landscapes, vibrant cultural traditions and island studded seas that that make our islands a place like no other.

The Authority says the identity is rooted in the country’s heritage and inspired by its people, and was developed through a collaborative process that combined agency expertise with insights from Vincentian stakeholders.

This was done through a focus group which examined what felt authentic to the destination and where further development was needed to ensure the vision was refined and the identity and distinctiveness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was evident.

Reflecting on the local contributions and the significance of the unveiling, Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority, Shafia London said it a proud moment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss London said the new tourism identity reflects the strength of the landscapes, the depth of the country’s heritage and the sea that connects the islands.

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