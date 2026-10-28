As the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force celebrates its 90th anniversary, special mention was made of the Force’s contribution to the Vincentian Society.

At the Independence Military Parade yesterday, Lieutenant Colonel Dwight Lewis highlighted the achievements of the Cadet Force over the years.

He said the Cadet force remains a proud bastion of discipline within the Vincentian community.

Acting Commandant of the Cadet Force, Major Dr. Idelia Ferdinand said the Force has been instrumental in shaping the lives of many Vincentians over the years.

The Cadet Force’s 90th anniversary celebration is being held with the theme “90 Years of Discipline, Patriotism and Honour: Celebrating Our Past, Strengthening Our Present, and Shaping Our Future.”

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