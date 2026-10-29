Vincentians are being encouraged to support the students of the Kingstown Preparatory School as they display their talent at a Science Fair this Friday.

Grade Six Science Teacher and Co-ordinator of the Science Fair, Jonelle Harry-Jackson said the Science Fair will take place this Friday with the theme: It’s Not Magic, It’s Science!

Mrs. Harry-Jackson said the Fair will give students an opportunity to showcase their creativity, knowledge, experiments and scientific projects.

She is encouraging the public to support the students at the school compound this Friday.

The Science Fair will be held from 10am this Friday at the Kingstown Preparatory School.

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