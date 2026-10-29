There is still one week left for Primary and Secondary School students to submit entries for the 2nd Annual Independence Poster Competition, organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund

Communications Advisor at the SVG Conservation Fund, Christina Mais said the initiative celebrates the creativity of the nation’s youth while highlighting the importance of conservation.

She said the competition is being held with the theme Guardians of the Blue, Protecting Our Heritage.

Miss Mais said the deadline for submissions in this year’s competition is November 6th.

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