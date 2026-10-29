A flag-raising ceremony was held at Bowling Green, New York City, USA, on Tuesday October 27, to commemorate the 47th Anniversary of Independence of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delivering remarks at the event, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General to the United States, Roland Matthews, reflected on the significance of the nation’s 47 years of independence.

Mr. Matthews said the gathering was not merely to commemorate a date in history, but to celebrate a people, a heritage, and a spirit that has endured across generations and oceans.

Mr. Matthews noted that the occasion was also held in recognition the resilience, contributions and achievements of Vincentians at home and throughout the diaspora.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related