Vincentians are expected to derive significant economic benefits from the move by the Government to modernize this country’s cruise facilities.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday, who made the point during a Signing Ceremony held here on Monday.

During the ceremony, an Agreement was signed between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Global Ports Holding.

The Prime Minister said the Agreement will result in an economic boost, which would put more money into the pockets of Vincentians.

The Prime Minister noted that the new Agreement will ensure more economic benefits for Vincentians when Cruise Ships visit.

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