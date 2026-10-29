Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, says several investment profiles and promotional videos have been created to showcase specific investment opportunities to potential investors in the Diaspora.

Minister Bramble was providing an update on the results of investment opportunities presented to investors in Parliament last week.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the investment profiles and promotional videos form part of a targeted approach to attracting investment and showcasing opportunities available in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Bramble said the exercise has already yielded positive results.

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